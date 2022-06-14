NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.67

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.67 and last traded at $155.31, with a volume of 156313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.47.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

