Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXN. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NXN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 9,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

