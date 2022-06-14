Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

