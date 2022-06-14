Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

