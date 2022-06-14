Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

HSY opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $319.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

