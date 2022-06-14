NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,180.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $731,219.82 and approximately $227,180.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,365,995,507 coins and its circulating supply is 2,325,763,398 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

