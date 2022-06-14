Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 10,299 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

