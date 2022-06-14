Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 957 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 589,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Humana by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Humana by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,888. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.51.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

