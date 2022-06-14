Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 26,830 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. United States Steel accounts for about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $56,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 572.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,521 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

