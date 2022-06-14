Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Xylem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Xylem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Xylem by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

