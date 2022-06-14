Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,933 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

