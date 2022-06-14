Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 8,523 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 811.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

