Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.