Moss Coin (MOC) Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.52 or 0.99991177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

