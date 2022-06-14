Morgan Stanley Trims GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Target Price to $8.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 2,129,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. GoPro has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,210 shares of company stock worth $2,551,202. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

