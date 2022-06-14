Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) is Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 8.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,239. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

