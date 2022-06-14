Microsoft Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

MSFT stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.49. 28,617,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,775,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

