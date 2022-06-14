Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,142.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,369.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,628.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

