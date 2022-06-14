Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.08. The stock had a trading volume of 710,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,542,138. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average of $200.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

