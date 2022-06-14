Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 652,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 389,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FULT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 11,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.