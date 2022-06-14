Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 17,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

