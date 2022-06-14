McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,232 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

