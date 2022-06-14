Matrix Capital Management Company LP Takes $69.84 Million Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,112,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,837,000. Aura Biosciences comprises 0.8% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 14.08% of Aura Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AURA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 244,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,683. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.