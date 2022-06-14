Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $319.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

