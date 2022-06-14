Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $319.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

