Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Main Thematic Innovation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS:TMAT traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 16,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

