Main Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Main Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,948 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

