Main Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYXF traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

