Main Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Main Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,336 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530,924. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

