Main Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

