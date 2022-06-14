Main Management LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. 779,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.