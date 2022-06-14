Main Management LLC Buys 9,721 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 1.9% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 179,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,200. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

