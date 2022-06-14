Main Management LLC Acquires 21,215 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,298. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.