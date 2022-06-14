Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Markel worth $85,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock traded up $18.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,309.82. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,317. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,394.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

