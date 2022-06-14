Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $93,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $215.43 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.45.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.