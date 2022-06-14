Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,636 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Clarivate worth $61,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 66,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,028. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

