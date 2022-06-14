Madison Asset Management LLC Has $160.62 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,733 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 2.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of PACCAR worth $160,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 8,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,452. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

