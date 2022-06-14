Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Vontier worth $50,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 369,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,803. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

