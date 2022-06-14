Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $72,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,940. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

