Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.70

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 182181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

