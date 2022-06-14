Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 276.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 470,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225,907 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.