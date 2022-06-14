LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.0 days.

Shares of NXCLF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.64. LIFULL has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

