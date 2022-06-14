Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $387,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.59 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

