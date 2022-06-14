Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BWG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 147,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
