Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BWG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 147,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

