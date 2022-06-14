Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,442 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,243,572. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

