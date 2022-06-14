Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,331,000 after buying an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 238,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,246,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.66. 10,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,956. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.39 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

