Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 350,573 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. 292,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,217. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

