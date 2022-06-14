Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 84.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

