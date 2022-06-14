Kryptomon Trading Down 40.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $137,487.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00433471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

