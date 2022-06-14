JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €96.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €2.18 ($2.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €70.70 ($73.65). The stock had a trading volume of 885,374 shares. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €71.67 and its 200-day moving average is €74.35.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

